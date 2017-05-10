Roger Shimomura: First of all, this is not one of the larger collections of this sort. There are over 2,000 items in the collection [at Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle], of which you are seeing very few samples in this exhibition. I have seen one collection of similar materials that exceeded over 25,000 pieces—no duplicates—[in the Yoshio Kishi and Irene Yah Ling Sun Collection at New York University]. Once you've been exposed to a certain level of extremism, nothing surprises you anymore.