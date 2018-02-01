From now until Saturday, the city will be overrun by dozens of large scale, interactive light installations. The third annual Winter Light Festival officially opens tonight, but installation has been going on all week—you may have noticed strange metal objects popping up around OMSI since Tuesday.
WW got a preview of some of the immersive installations (including a fire breathing dragon) which you can watch here:
Even in its first year, the Light Festival drew an unusually large crowd for a Portland art festival. But this year, the festival has hubs in every quadrant of the city, though the largest hub is along the waterfront between OMSI and Tilikum Crossing.
The Winter Light Festival is free and runs from now until Saturday. For the complete list of works and where you can find them, check out the festival's website.
