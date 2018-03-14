I was the founding director of something before, and so I know what it means to not be associated with something that you've founded. And to me in the healthiest of scenarios, the thing that is founded, it'a like a child, and you want this thing to grow up to be sufficient, you know, to have its own identity beyond you. And so I think what I would like to applaud Curtis for is that he's done that. To get it to a place where it is, as Flint said a moment ago, like a bratty teenager and starting to have its own identity separate from its parents, is crucial for any organization. Yale Union is not its founders. It is an institution that was established to serve artists. And I really want to work towards a greater public understand we are there to serve them. That I think is what's really important at this point in time.