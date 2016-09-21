TUESDAY

FREE pizza at Tesoaria (4003 N Williams Ave., 971-229-0050) wine bar, to go with their always-cheap and generous tasting flight from 6-9 pm.

75-cent tacos on Taco Tuesday at the Wooden Chicken (12500 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-253-8893).

$1 domestic beers at Renner's, all damn night. People in Multnomah Village don't drive, it seems.

$2.50 craft pints at sensitive bro-bar, comedy bar, beer-dinner bar, trash-TV bar and presidential-debate bar EastBurn (1800 E Burnside St.,

503-236-2876, theeastburn.com).

$2.50 Lompoc Brewing pints at Fifth Quadrant (3901 N Williams Ave., 503-288-3996, lompocbrewing.com) or Hedge House (3412 SE Division St., 503-235-2215, lompocbrewing.com).

$2 ribs and $1 off of drafts at Podnah's Pit (1625 NE

Killingsworth St., 503-281-3700).

$5 meatloaf dinner at the Spare Room.

$9 half-dozen oysters at Olympia Oyster Bar (4214 N Mississippi Ave., 503-841-6316).

photo by Rachael Renee Levasseur
$14.75 all-you-can-eat tacos at the Chinatown Mi Mero Mole (32 NW 5th Ave., 971-266-8575, mmmtacospdx.com), Nick "Zuke" Zukin's guisado spot. The record, quoth the website, is 14. Good luck, and godspeed.

