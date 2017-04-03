Multiple sources say Boothby and Archambeault have taken to calling the bar the "E Room," and that the upstairs bar will house a white-on-white glam-Graceland aesthetic, while the downstairs will be more of a dirty '70s affair. The two stories will thus pay tribute to Elvis' eternal duality—Colonel Tom vs. the King, Old vs. Young, Vegas vs. Graceland, rock vs. gospel and sinner vs. saint.