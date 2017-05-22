If a fit young blond lady who was probably selling jeans at Hollister a few months ago isn't your thing, stay put for the next round, which could be anything from a former bikini barista-turned-crystal-clutching-WTFestival acolyte to a gal with pale skin, black bangs and enough Misfits tattoos to make Glenn Danzig blush. As with most strip clubs, the food errs on the side of fried and fatty, with a host of booze-soaking specials like $6 meatloaf and a $13 16-ounce T-bone that effectively wards off the temptation to make your Lyft driver roll through the nearby Taco Bell on the way home. As far as strip clubs in the numbers are concerned, 205 is No. 1.