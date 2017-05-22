In a black-walled lair in a former hair salon just off Northeast Killingsworth Street, a group of baby boomers are passing around a $6 "James Beard's Onion & Butter Sandwich" as if it were a joint. "It's actually really good!" exclaims a woman in a low-backed evening gown. Expatriate is the bar project of Beard Award-winner Naomi Pomeroy of Beast, so it's no surprise that a lot of people come in for her portfolio of McDonald's-themed burgers and Asian-inspired bar snacks—the kind of unpretentious, indubitably craveable fare chefs themselves like to eat when off the clock.