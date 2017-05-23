Foster-Powell strip club Devils Point is probably the most famous strip club in Portland, for a very simple reason: the weekly Sunday night "Stripperoake" featuring dancers onstage with terrible singers. And so throughout the weekend this place is packed with roving drunks, ne'er-do-wells, New Portland couples on ironic dates, wealthy solo lesbians buying up the rail, dressed-down dancers waiting for their shifts, immodestly engaged dancer-groupie regulars, security strong men, thirsty randos, bros in sport coats, and more cute couples on dates. All of it is overseen by a genre-fucking transgressive gay dance announcer, and every last performer is sporting tattoos—a dazzling kaleidoscope of elaborate human canvasses—to a soundtrack that leans hard on Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and the rest of your angsty-CD binder.