It's the patio out back, complete with heat lamps and enough ceiling coverage to cast serious suspicion on the claim of it being "outdoors," that serves as B Side's main attraction—especially now that the trademark crappy hour got slightly crappier, dropping from dollar tallboy to dollar 12-ouncer. But that heavenly patio is consistently packed with folks nursing a $2.50 tallboy of Olympia with one hand and an American Spirit with the other, and it will likely stay that way until the landlord decides the neighborhood is perilously low on Little Big Burgers. Until then, we drink!