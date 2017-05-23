Bailey's Taproom is still the best and most popular beer bar in downtown Portland, with 25 hand-selected taps stocked with the rarest, newest and most desirable pours. Explore during off-peak hours—that's when the knowledgeable staff have time to lead you to the right pour on the digital tap list, and when you won't have to box out newcomers eyeing your table for the burritos delivered from Santeria across the alleyway. But if Bailey's is too busy, the biggest little secret in the Portland beer scene, the Upper Lip, is accessed by a door in an alleyway just behind the tap room, where a set of stairs brings you into a magically quiet second-story beer bar that has been the protected Masonic Lodge of local beer nerds for years. This Bailey's-run hideaway is stocked with cellared selections for on-site consumption, and is where you're likely to find six of the most amazing draft pours in town.