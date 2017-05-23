At Sellwood "speakeasy" the Bible Club, liquor's legal, the address is available to anyone with a phone and there are no passwords or fake-secret knocks. If anything, bartenders Nathan Elliott and Jessica Braasch are even more welcoming cocktail ambassadors than other mixologists in town. But then, they have to be. In an off-track house bar where everything is a century old except the Square machine—from vintage cash register to vintage dial phone to the giant Bible Club sign that gave the bar its name—more than half the customers are from out of town, here for an old-tyme cocktail-bar experience so dense it makes Epcot seem like underkill. Really, the place looks less like a bar than the home of an octogenarian hoarder, a 3-D Grey Gardens for drunks with twirly mustaches.