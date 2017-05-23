Half the customers at this Belmont Street bar look like they walked out of a Steely Dan video. And the others? They just want nachos. Conquistador is only a few years old on Southeast Belmont Street, but its deep leatherette booths and dark walls hung with the portraits of genocidal Spaniards feels like it could've existed in an old Gus Van Sant movie. In addition to passable cocktails, respectable beer and that mountainous pile of 'chos, there's also a staircase that leads up to a private den that'd be suitable for filming several scenes in Boogie Nights. The vibe tends to be neighborly, with the smoking patio out front functioning as a greeting area where drinkers with a cigarette dangling between their fingers give shoulder hugs to new arrivals. Inside, the booths are much coveted and rarely flipped, so sidle up to anyone you know and chat until they head on home or you hear last call.