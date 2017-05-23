Brooklyn Park Pub is one of the least likely whiskey bars in town; a neighborhood dive whose chalkboard is covered with the favored quaffs of the day while the rest of the walls are plastered with beaver shots everyone swears are actually woodchucks, not beavers. The BPP's burgers there are a neighborhood standby and a special favorite of our circulation director—and deservedly, given that the $8 cheeseburger and fries is hearty, classic and dirt-cheap—a big, messy monster of white-bread bun, many pickles, lettuce, secret sauce, thick tomato and seasoned beef, smothered in all-American cheese. Anyone who manages to drink 30 of the bar's more than 80 whiskeys—at least five of which are Scotch, five bourbon and five Irish—gets a shirt and special privileges, but the cheaper-than-usual pours are often privilege enough.