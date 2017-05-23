6707 SE Milwaukie Ave., 11 am-2:30 am daily. Happy hour 3-6 pm Monday-Friday, 11 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Established: August 2009
Sellwood is the most slept-on bar neighborhood in Portland. Within a few blocks, you have Bible Club, Kay's, the newly rehabbed Yukon, the Limelight and this warm little hole. Cosmo Lounge is the best of the lot—and one of the city's best dives.
It's decorated with kitchy felt paintings and a glowing plastic parrot, has strong Jell-O shots and served me up the brightest pint of Boneyard IPA I've had in years. The booths are welcoming, as are the regulars, who fall on the chatty side for a bar with lottery machines visible from the front door.
Bar story: From a five-star Yelp review of Pogo's, the previous tenant: "If you are looking for a place to watch people vomit, hear terrible karaoke (especially if it is Journey), get absolutely blackout drunk at any time of the day…see a bunch of skanky broads who will totally put out…well, if that is the type of place you can see yourself spending your Friday and or Saturday night then Pogo's is the place for you."
Comments