Bar story: From a five-star Yelp review of Pogo's, the previous tenant: "If you are looking for a place to watch people vomit, hear terrible karaoke (especially if it is Journey), get absolutely blackout drunk at any time of the day…see a bunch of skanky broads who will totally put out…well, if that is the type of place you can see yourself spending your Friday and or Saturday night then Pogo's is the place for you."