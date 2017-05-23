As a wine bar, new Northeast Killingsworth Street spot Dame is a pretty good restaurant. And as a restaurant, it's one hell of a bar. Either way, it's easily the most heatedly anticipated wine locale to roll into Portland in years—with a sommelier and co-owner, Dana Frank, named one of the best sommeliers in the country by two national food magazines last year. The warm-toned, hardwood-floored front room is split just about evenly between bar and tables—decorated with bright white-and-blue trim, Old World tchotchkes on the wall and lush, patterned wallpaper on one side that's the approximate color of midnight.