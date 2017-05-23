If cocktails seem steeped in sugar and whimsy—the Eye in the Sky (bourbon, lemon, house raspberry and vanilla syrups; $9) juggles sidecar and parfait—there's a refreshing kick to even the daftest blends. Treating Jell-O shots with unprecedented seriousness, on the other hand, has brought forth the faintly genius notion of trad cocktails (the paloma, say; $3) writ in gelatin and served in highball glass with spoon. About their legendary happy hour menu, we'll say only that the grilled cheese and tomato soup ($3) would seem cheap at triple the price. Bars of the moment may thrive upon an aggressively championed reputation for good taste. They endure by serving things that taste good.