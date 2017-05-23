No matter how superficial the crowds, the space itself rewards depth of field via curio-laden wooden interiors (think swinging ski chalet) that fully exploit the location's estimable history, without the mustiness accompanying more slavish restoration projects. Think of it as the personalized project of service pros—including Jake Carey of Century Club and Jackknife—with those personal touches bleeding into everything from the elegant, hearty pub grub to fairly priced drinks of unshowy sophistication. Though Friday and Saturday nights still occasionally threaten the Rutting of the Bros, Dig A Pony lures a progressively more eclectic clientele, particularly during the early hours, and serves as a wholly appropriate venue for a dizzying array of events: celebrity spelling bees, arm-wrestling tournaments for charity, even bands that might ordinarily rock the Know or Black Water. Most bars, one way or another, betray some hints of their preferred clientele. But the beauty—and, lord knows, the horror—of Dig A Pony derives from a rather different phenomenon. Just about every sort of patron will find themselves utterly at home.