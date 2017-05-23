While the name may conjure tropical vibes, North Killingsworth Street's Florida Room is more akin to a tiki bar that got taken over by squatters who brought their own beer. The good news is they sell it cheap. Olympia tallboys go for a buck, and if you want to get fancy with a Fort George Vortex IPA, it's all of $5. The draft selection is well-curated, with offerings from the Commons and Double Mountain, and even the cocktails get fresh-pressed juice, because it may be a dive but it's still Portland.