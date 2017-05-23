Blond-wood, sun-drenched gastropub Grain & Gristle serves the best burger in Portland. We say this without reservation or hyperbole, having tried over a hundred Portland burgers from fine-dining restaurants to greasy burger joints this March. Chef Greg Smith's $12 burger—$10 at happy hour—is the burger to rule them all. The thick, half-pound patty of beef comes from a line of Herefords cultivated since 1856 at Oregon's Hawley Ranch, butchered by sister restaurant Old Salt in Cully and fresh-ground each day. The pickles are housemade, as is the garlic-lemon aioli. The bun is baked by Grain & Gristle's former in-house baker, the green lettuce shocked in frigid water for crispness. It is simplicity as virtue, with all things made only for their purpose in this burger. But the superlatives don't stop there.