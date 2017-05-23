But I know that Holman's, over its 83 years, has seen much worse than I ever will, and the damn place is unaffected. They have one of the most unlikely whiskey collections in the city—including many special-edition Laphroaigs—the best Bloody Mary bar in the city for a mere $7, and greasy diner-style food that is improbably addictive, in particular those triangular mac 'n' cheese bites that have, by now, spent generations on the menu. Some places in Portland are utterly immune to time, and Holman's will be here long after you're not even a memory.