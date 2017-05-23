Though it serves as a Southeast Clinton Street restaurant through most of its opening hours, working folk and bar folk will most likely find themselves at La Moule either before 6 pm or after 10. For just $12 during those early and late happy hours, you can score a bowl of about 15 plump, pillowy mussels swimming in broth rich with chile, capers and tarragon, crowned with a tangle of frites and served with housemade aioli.