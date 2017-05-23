In the far north of Portland in St. Johns, Lombard House is a long, narrow train-car bar filled with vintage Olympia beer ads and red-cheeked regulars, with a huge patio out back and some sincerely, uncommonly good beers (Upright, Commons, Pfriem, Ruse, rotating Germans and Belgians) served up with equally uncommon hospitality by owner Brian Koch, a former employee of the Commons. Want food? Say you're hungry and chances are one of the people near you works at one of the food carts across the street.