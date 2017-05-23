7337 N Lombard St., 503-539-5889. 2 pm-midnight Tuesday-Saturday, 2-10 pm Sunday.
Established: Sept. 16, 2016
In the far north of Portland in St. Johns, Lombard House is a long, narrow train-car bar filled with vintage Olympia beer ads and red-cheeked regulars, with a huge patio out back and some sincerely, uncommonly good beers (Upright, Commons, Pfriem, Ruse, rotating Germans and Belgians) served up with equally uncommon hospitality by owner Brian Koch, a former employee of the Commons. Want food? Say you're hungry and chances are one of the people near you works at one of the food carts across the street.
The tap list at this tiny St. Johns pub—it's a literal house on Lombard, and not a big one—is personal. Of the 10, two recently were dedicated to an ACLU fundraiser in which local breweries donated kegs of their standard beers to be given for free. For a pub with only 10 taps, that's going to hit the bottom line. But that's just the kind of bar this is.
Bar story: See Top Five New Bars.
Comments