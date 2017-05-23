With an excess of graffiti pentagrams, jarred skulls and glow-in-the-dark Wiccan hieroglyphics, the inner east side's Lovecraft is Portland's quintessential queer-friendly goth nightclub. Entertainment ranges from VH1 throwbacks (Tiffany Pollard hosted a drag show) to literal pity parties—Sad Day, for example, which enlists depressed people to cry onstage. The specialty cocktail menu is absinthe-dominated; the stern-faced, punk customer base shies away from selfies like a crypt full of seething vampires; and the bartenders are fittingly unfriendly, as if their only other option was as a clothes buyer at the Red Light Exchange.