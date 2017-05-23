The Low Brow has never fit its neighborhood. Upon first encountering the deceptively spacious lounge packed with mismatched vintage furnishings, locals found the not-not-ironic sensibilities of decor and waitstaff too precious for a desperately underdeveloped area withering from urban blight. And as their Pearl District neighborhood transformed beyond recognition, the lords of Low Brow changed nothing about the kitsch-chic decor or amiably dismissive service. If happy hour now fills with the shiniest fringe of afterwork creatives, those old men perma-circling the bar with deranged chatter haven't taken notice. Listen long enough as aggro-techies proclaim houseboats the safest investment, and it's easy to imagine the new crowd aging seamlessly into the nearby senior circuit.