Tucked into what feels like should be the first-floor manager's office of an apartment building on Northwest 21st Avenue, M Bar has managed to retain the feeling of a special discovery—something others would pass by—for nearly 20 years now. The wood-grained, candlelit space is very small, and not even very efficiently laid out—meaning it's hard to imagine even 20 people inside. The banquette seating feels purpose-built for couples and close friends.