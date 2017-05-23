Bar story: Night Light's ads boast: "Not on Division since 2004," which has actually proven to be both a bragging right and a problem for them. The Clinton area petitioned for the bar to be denied a liquor license in 2004, fearing it'd be too loud for the neighborhood. The bar's co-owners—a group of friends in their 20s and 30s—fought it at an OLCC hearing, and won. But the curse remained, and just a few months opening, an electrical fire threatened to shutter the bar forever. Thankfully, it reopened a few weeks later.