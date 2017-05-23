Somehow, this rough-and-tumble, three-room bar—with its vaguely Masonic logo, world of attitudinal kitsch on the walls, and pool tables in the back—always seems to exist at the exact temperature of the surrounding city. This might come in the form of a Prince memorial consisting entirely of stiff and awful purple drinks for $6, or it might be the grim madhouse theater of the quarterly Gilbert Road Grotesque variety show, which is emceed by a woman dressed like a monkey and has recently declared itself sponsored by George Soros. Most poignantly, the bar's marquee this summer offered up what might just be the most eloquent elegy possible for life in America this past year: "You'd think living in a house full of crazy people would be fun. It's actually depressing."