2075 NW Glisan St., 503-222-1056, popehouselounge.com. 4 pm-midnight daily. Happy hour 4-7 pm Tuesday-Sunday and all day Monday: $6 cocktails, and $5 hush puppies.
Established: 2009
For someone who knows nothing about the South, Pope House seems like a Southern Victorian home I'd like to grow old in while constantly discussing horse racing, because that's what I genuinely believe the people of the South talk about all day. Sitting outside on Pope House's patio on a scorching day, you suddenly wish you had a giant hat and low-speed fan with which to cool yourself off—fanning oneself with one's hands is so tiring—while sipping on an Old-Fashioned ($10). But instead, you just ask for more bourbon, and another round of deviled eggs ($6), which are perfectly seasoned with pickled banana peppers.
And if bourbon ain't your thing, we recommend the Junebug, available during happy hour ($6)—a light, aquavit-esque cocktail with vodka, lime, Earl Grey syrup and Becherovka herbal bitters. Otherwise, leave those $6 happy hour cocktails alone and order an actual drink. You want the real thing here.
Bar story: In 2009, Kitling Lum and her husband, Joel Carson, had already secured the former Brazen Bean space but didn't know what kind of bar they wanted to open. After a visit to the Bourbon Trail distilleries near Lum's hometown of Louisville, Ky., it occurred to them people might enjoy drinking bourbon in a beautiful, old Victorian-style house. They were right. As for the name, the Pope House was named after the home's original owner, George Pope, who built the place in 1890.
