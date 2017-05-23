For someone who knows nothing about the South, Pope House seems like a Southern Victorian home I'd like to grow old in while constantly discussing horse racing, because that's what I genuinely believe the people of the South talk about all day. Sitting outside on Pope House's patio on a scorching day, you suddenly wish you had a giant hat and low-speed fan with which to cool yourself off—fanning oneself with one's hands is so tiring—while sipping on an Old-Fashioned ($10). But instead, you just ask for more bourbon, and another round of deviled eggs ($6), which are perfectly seasoned with pickled banana peppers.