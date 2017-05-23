Drinking at a bar in the suburbanlike hollow of Southwest Portland normally means wandering to the nearest strip-mall shithouse—unless you're lucky enough to live near Renner's. This little hole-in-the-wall tucked among the century-old buildings of Multnomah Village is the epitome of a dive bar, minus any of the pretension about being a dive bar you'd get closer to the center of the city. It's dark, it's a little gritty, it takes forever to get a drink, Fleetwood Mac is somehow always playing and the food is greasy in the best way possible.