We highly recommend the themed monthly "Beer Summits," which are held on the last Friday of each month and carefully curated to showcase the best of styles and regions—whether sours or just "new" and "Oregon." Seemingly every year one of our favorite 10 beers in our annual beer guide was tasted here, in a keg that no one else got to try. But note that although the oysters are a mere $1.50 and may look inviting, you should leave them be—they're not for you.