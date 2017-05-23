Scandals, now possibly the oldest gay bar in town at almost 40 years old, is a bit like a nostalgia-laden trip to the forgotten gay bars of the '90s. Overwhelmingly male with its fair share of hungry lone wolves, the last holdout of Southeast Stark Street's pink triangle can be your pregame spot and your stumbly, smoky 2 am patio haunt. It's your appetizer and your dessert, but not necessarily your entree. However, if you're looking to meet someone IRL for a late-night, last-ditch Friday-night hookup, this is the dive bar to find.