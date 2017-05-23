If there's a defining facet of Portland's wine scene, it's intimacy: Many of the winemakers live and work here in the city alongside us tipplers, which means if you're drinking at the right spots, you will inevitably belly up alongside one at the bar. Nowhere else is this more true than at Southeast Division Street's SE Wine Collective, a clubhouse of sorts for the Oregon progressive wine scene that welcomes all. Some of the best winemakers in the state have worked or are currently working in the Collective's shared winemaking facility, and a lot of the wine you order in the cozy bar space was made on the premises. The crowd is relatively well-to do, with wine-production hands mingling with well-heeled wine ladies and couples on dates.