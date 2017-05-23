Shift Drinks always seems smarter than other downtown bars. Maybe it's the sciencey graduated flasks co-owners Alise Moffatt and Anthony Garcia use for precise drink pours, or the fact the bar looks like a high-ceilinged minimalist museum devoted to black-and-white photography of elegant ruin. Shift Drinks' slow-rotating array of stirred, all-booze cocktails will ruin you with equal elegance, pulling complexity and aromatics not from mixers but from bitter herbal liqueurs like Amaro Nonino or Cynar. The Omaha Nightblade ($12), a beer cocktail mixed with Aveze and Montenegro Amaro, is an expertly arranged bouquet of bitter garnished with lemon. It could also be the fact that Shift Drinks' happy hour runs all day; rather than at restricted times, the bar makes a rotating menu with the best liquor the bar found on the cheap, like a $7 Tipperary made with Hell-Cat Maggie Irish, Chartreuse and Carpano Antica vermouth.