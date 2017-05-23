The lunch hours are filled with a lively mix of construction workers and n eighborhood regulars discussing their day over cold bottles of Miller High Life. By night, the crowd changes to a lesbian-ish bar with a few shy newcomers who finally got up the nerve to check out the bar "with the truck out front," sitting on the outskirts and fawning over the vintage jukebox. Blazers games are normally shown on the big screen, but sometimes you'll be outnumbered by the regulars who'd rather watch Wheel of Fortune.