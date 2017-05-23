Rising from the ashes, quite literally, of disheveled punk clubhouse the Nest, Solae's is a reclamation project in more ways than one. After the aforementioned Northeast Alberta Street dive burned down (and subsequently reopened on Southeast Belmont Street), Jayson and Yosief Embaye moved in, installed a small stage and a long marble-top bar, and transformed the place into a sleek—but not stodgy—jazz club, modeled after the blues bars of New Orleans. But while the aesthetic is New Orleans, the spirit is taken from somewhere much closer to home. Before it was the Nest, the building was home to Joe's Place, one of several black-owned businesses on Northeast Alberta Street, a neighborhood that was once Portland's African-American cultural hub. With Solae's, that community gets a piece of its history back in an area that's been gentrified beyond recognition.