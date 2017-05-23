The decor mixes Elks Lodge kitsch with handsome newness. Antlers, a taxidermied boar's head, framed black-and-white found photographs and a majestic deer tapestry line the unscuffed blue-green walls. A velvet painting of Elvis sits behind a surprisingly spacious shin-high wooden stage, and the window at the back of the room assures you won't have to leave mid-set to restock on Hamm's. Since opening this summer, the calendar has filled with emerging local indie acts, a weekly Sunday karaoke night and even a little hip-hop, filling a void in North Portland music venues that seems especially crucial these days.