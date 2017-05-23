Portland's status as a beer mecca can be traced back to a grungy, dimly lit neighborhood British pub on an obscure tract of Southeast Belmont Street. The late, great publican Don Younger's famous Horse Brass wasn't just the first place in town to pour many English beers, and one of the first accounts for fledgling West Coast breweries like Sierra Nevada, but the first place to feature Oregon breweries like BridgePort and Deschutes. It even helped launch Stumptown Coffee, when Younger loaned his employee Duane Sorenson a little bit of scratch in the '90s.