Liberty Glass is the exception that proves there are no rules. It is a Portland house bar run by actual family members, a place in the Mississippi district that feels just as pleasant and relevant as it did nine years ago, a memorable and much-loved place that is so tucked away it's somehow always forgotten and then discovered anew. It's like an endless Easter egg hunt here at the Liberty Glass: claw-footed tub in the upstairs bathroom, spaghetti night on Sunday, bingo night on Monday, a $5 happy-hour cheeseburger with fries. One day, a Rainier and a shot might be a mere $5 for no reason. The whiskey coffee comes with whipped cream and cinnamon-chocolate sprinkle ($8). Upstairs the rooms feel like a drawing room for old friends or working writers, downstairs a sitting room for both families and strangers who met on the internet and want to fuck, and on the fireplaced porch—complete with endlessly long wheelchair ramp—it's a sit-down for the whole city. So rarely do you find a two-story valentine to everything you love or used to love about Portland, perfectly preserved by a bunch of liquor.