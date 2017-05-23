Reynolds: Portland could have taken it out on something else. That would have been great. Maybe one of those faux Portland places that is actually run by outside people with money. People said [Americano] didn't seem Portland enough. It's as Portland as Portland gets. It's real, but it's not this painted Portland in our heads now. It's kinda funny when you start buying into your own marketing. Someone will come in and, say, "Throw some pallet boards on the walls! Let's reclaim some furniture and call it Portlandy!" I was at Pip's doughnuts—good place, I loved it. But it had this feeling, like, "Where did you guys come from? That's some damn good branding." Nothing against that place, but they came in with a chalkboard and a Square register, and said "Here, Portland—have some more Portland!"