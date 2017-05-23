But if you're some sort of heathen who doesn't like drinking beers outside, you can sit in the cozy, cabinlike bar and look out the window while listening to the die-hard locals complain about the death of Old Portland. The menu offers a few sandwiches and snacks and there's no hard liquor—probably a good idea since you'll have to get down the mountain at some point—but the beer list has a good mix of styles from local breweries, including Rosenstadt alt and Breakside Wanderlust IPA. If you're feelin' really outdoorsy, plan a hike that ends at the bar. Just make sure you plan ahead how to get back home.