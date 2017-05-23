The Spare Room was born the same year I was, and so it is perhaps no accident that its version of America and my own should coincide so felicitously. The former Cully bowling alley offers cheap meatloaf and spaghetti dinners, live-saxophone karaoke and lively dancing to both soul and country, in a crowd whose demographics read like a roll call of the U.S. Census: old and young, white and brown and black, gay and straight. The Spare Room, always with room to spare, might host card tournaments for the elderly and infirm early in the day, a wedding party in the afternoon, and a six-deep indie-rock bill later on.