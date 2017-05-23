Southeast Division Street may have changed, but the decade-old Victory Bar remains tied to its Orwellian roots, even as the current North Face-clad clientele seems to sharply contradict the anti-establishment propaganda that covers the majority of the bar. Conversations of corporate life make you wonder: Did they land in this bar, decorated with art devoted to Orwell's 1984, to offer a secret "fuck you" to lives they've made for themselves? If so, they made a good choice, because Victory Bar is equally devoted to George Orwell's notion of a perfect bar. You really can't beat Victory's lineup of comfort food, cocktails and awesome beers. Cheer yourself up with a drink like the Sneaky Tiki—a super-strong fruit punch served with a side of umbrella in a tiki mug. The food menu is a short list of nothing but comfort food. If you're a fan of mac 'n' cheese, you need the spaeztle in your life immediately. But best of all is a little thing called Victory Vision: A collection of live videos from the likes of Bowie, the Who and the Kinks that have been sought out by the owner to play on old-school TVs mounted around the bar.