1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-236-8067, devilsdill.com. 4 pm-2:30 am daily. Happy hour 4-7 pm daily.
Established: April 29, 2015
Devil's Dill late-night sandwich delivery shop and its nigh-undecorated bar, No Fun, are like a halfway house for indie rockers who couldn't make it on the outside. Seemingly everyone who works there is in a band—Cat Hoch, Melt, Ice Queens, Lola Buzzkill, Kyle Craft, Rick Bain and the Genius Position—and so are more than half the people who sing karaoke on packed Wednesday nights. Otherwise, there is no particular continuity other than the eight-deep tasty sandwiches, from five-spice pulled pork to braised beef. Cocktail specials may appear and then disappear just as suddenly, as might entire cocktail menus. Big Buck Hunter and pinball may materialize one day, nearly doubling the bar's light. Happy hour exists in a strange, unadvertised way. The art on the wall isn't really for sale, it's just being kept there like an ex-boyfriend's sweater, and it's too dark most of the time to see it anyway.
One night the entire bar will be packed back to the doors for an open mic or an improvisational electronic show, and another it'll be six dudes splitting a pack of cigarettes while their buddy spins psych records. Nothing in the bar or on the bar's Facebook will let you know which night you'll find when you get there: Everything just sort of happens, and it never costs extra money. It is a wonderful bar.
Bar story: When Devil's Dill first opened, the police apparently thought they were delivering drugs instead of sandwiches late at night, so they tailed the delivery drivers. Now, the police are very good customers.
