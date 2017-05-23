Devil's Dill late-night sandwich delivery shop and its nigh-undecorated bar, No Fun, are like a halfway house for indie rockers who couldn't make it on the outside. Seemingly everyone who works there is in a band—Cat Hoch, Melt, Ice Queens, Lola Buzzkill, Kyle Craft, Rick Bain and the Genius Position—and so are more than half the people who sing karaoke on packed Wednesday nights. Otherwise, there is no particular continuity other than the eight-deep tasty sandwiches, from five-spice pulled pork to braised beef. Cocktail specials may appear and then disappear just as suddenly, as might entire cocktail menus. Big Buck Hunter and pinball may materialize one day, nearly doubling the bar's light. Happy hour exists in a strange, unadvertised way. The art on the wall isn't really for sale, it's just being kept there like an ex-boyfriend's sweater, and it's too dark most of the time to see it anyway.