As a repressed, conservative teen, I often dreamed about what could be entailed by the "All Nude Revue" advertised by the weathered sign outside Mary's Club. Seeing it as an adult, the tiny club is everything I imagined and more. Few things have changed since the early days when the club catered to merchant marines, as evidenced by the semi-homoerotic mural of strapping men carrying loads of bananas in some tropical locale. Dancers pop and grind on the lone stage, and they pick their own music using a binder full of songs that can be summoned from a neon-glowing jukebox mounted on the wall.