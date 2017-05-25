The Woodstock neighborhood's favorite dive bar has gone through some changes over the years, but the heart of the bar has stayed the same. The red-vinyl diner stools at the vintage counter are still the best seats in the house if you aren't trying your hand at the sweet WrestleMania pinball machine. The inhabitants are a healthy mix of old-timers, denim-vest-clad cool kids smoking cigarettes on the patio, young professionals hitting happy hour, and the classic Reedies lurking about, waiting for the chance to tell you that they attend Reed College. The beer list may have graduated to a more curated selection of mostly local selections, but tall cans of PBR and Rainier still litter every table. Two boozy slushie machines sit behind the bar just waiting to contribute to a sugary hangover, which will surely happen if you accidentally get into a conversation with the right people—who will more than likely invite you and the rest of the bar back to their place for an impromptu after-hours party.