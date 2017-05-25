The first night of business was June 16, 2016, when it opened in time for fans to watch the greatest player in the history of basketball, LeBron James, swat a layup attempt by one of the soft and undersized Golden State guards. This was the place to be for that play because of the unique wooden-bleacher seating, which is configured with both sides of the room facing drop-down screens and viewers across the way. Already, Century has the vibe other would-be hipster sports bars have failed to create. Not to mention there's a beautiful rooftop patio for cooling off after the buzzer.