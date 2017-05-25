930 SE Sandy Blvd., centurybarpdx.com. 3 pm-2 am Monday-Friday, noon-2 am Saturday-Sunday.
Established: June 16, 2016
Watching a big game at Century feels like you're ringside for a prizefight—the energy exceeds any other sports bar I've been to, and I've been to a few. Oh, and that's opening night—when the place was full of industry folks and hipsters in logoless black clothing, sipping tequila cocktails and chatting over the DJ spinning during commercial breaks.
The first night of business was June 16, 2016, when it opened in time for fans to watch the greatest player in the history of basketball, LeBron James, swat a layup attempt by one of the soft and undersized Golden State guards. This was the place to be for that play because of the unique wooden-bleacher seating, which is configured with both sides of the room facing drop-down screens and viewers across the way. Already, Century has the vibe other would-be hipster sports bars have failed to create. Not to mention there's a beautiful rooftop patio for cooling off after the buzzer.
