Liza Minnelli was good to the gays, and now it's time for you to return the favor by bleeding your best performance at the Q Center's Cabaret with a Q. Best part: this is an all ages event that's free (though there is a suggested donation), meaning even your ten-year-old can belt out the latest Adele single with a singalong group. Consider it their thank you for ceaselessly blasting it on the way to Sauvies. Though not a permanent fixture, Cabaret with a Q is one of Portland's most unique queer events.