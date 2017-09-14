Slingshot is the decade-old O.G. of the newfangled FoPo scene, and it's changed very little aside from 86'ing the loud-ass hockey machines that gave it the name. Bisected by a bar that runs the length of the space, the Slingshot is like two pubs in one. If you're feeling chill, take your $2 happy hour basket of fries and your $2 Oly over to one of the perpetually springy booths and gaze upon the wonders of the Gun Room outside. Or if you're feeling spry, hit the game room, where pinball and foosball get increasingly difficult as the crowds swell and your impossibly stiff well cocktail takes hold.