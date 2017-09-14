There are few places left in Portland like Slim's—institutional dive bars so deeply ingrained in a neighborhood that they basically are the neighborhood. Gracing the John's main drag for 106 years, this beloved staple is always packed with, well, everyone. Longshoremen, contractors, soccer bros and laptop-toting single women alike all come to enjoy dirt-cheap drafts ($1.50 PBR) and a diverse roster of live music. Soccer scarves now decorate the ceiling above the bar and taps of Schlitz and Miller have been swapped out for Pfriem and Occidental, but rest assured, the exterior is still sketchy enough to give even the most hardened career drinkers pause.