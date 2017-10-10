1. Chandelier Bar
1451 SE Ankeny St., 503-841-8345, chandelierbarpdx.com.
In a space that looks like the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks, drink rare sakes that taste like you've probably never had them.
2. Urban Farmer
525 SW Morrison St., 503-222-4900, urbanfarmerportland.com.
For a steep $20 at this steakhouse high in the Nines, you can get the finest Vieux Carré we've ever had in Portland.
3. Breakside Slabtown
1570 NW 22nd Ave., 503-444-7597, breakside.com.
Breakside's new Slabtown spot now has a nice nacho plate and burger to pair with the great beer—look for the Happy Unbirthday lager with lemon verbena.
4. Creepy's
627 SE Morrison St., 503-889-0185.
Creepy's isn't creepy, unless you think the circus is creepy: It's clown paintings, big-eyed kids and John Quincy Adams, plus goofball coffee cocktails and a great spicy chicken sandwich.
5. Jack London Revue
529 SW 4th Ave., jacklondonrevue.com.
Jazz is back on the westside, in the no-nonsense velvet-curtained basement of classic pool hall Rialto, lit up with candles and Christmas lights and outfitted with deep vinyl booths.
